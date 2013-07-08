Kanye West – “Black Skinhead” [VIDEO]

Now that “Black Skinhead” has been deemed the first official single from Yeezus, Kanye West returns with its highly anticipated accompanying visual. Spoiler alert: it’s, um, very interesting to say the least.

The gloomy treatment will appear familiar to fans of video games and similar forms of animation, because it is entirely computer generated. A computerized, shirtless Yeezy emphatically spits his racially conscious rhymes over the track’s Rock-inspired production.

From what we can tell, West’s movements look to mimic those from his Saturday Night Live debut of the song.

Like the aforementioned LP, we suspect that this video will connect with diehard stans and be considered a total miss to others. Perhaps the consensus will find the G.O.O.D. Music frontman’s forthcoming capsule collection with A.P.C. to be agreeably good.

Get reacquainted with “Black Skinhead” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

[Spotted at RapDose]

—

Photo: YouTube