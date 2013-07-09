Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Unfinished “Black Skinhead” Video Leaked [PHOTOS]

Yesterday, the Internets received the first proper visual from Yeezus with “Black Skinhead” –or so we thought. Less than 24 hours later, Kanye West returned to Twitter with claims that what the public saw was an unfortunate leak.

Remember that this is Yeezy that we’re talking about –a well-documented reactor– so this was more of a rant than a civil explanation.

“The BLKKK SKKKN HD video that leaked yesterday was not the official version,” said the G.O.O.D. Music founder, who described the situation as heartbreaking.

After going through the motions of describing how long he and renowned British photographer and all around creative Nick Knight worked on the vid (and asked anyone that posted the video to take it down). West also closed with a potent “And to who ever leaked the video… FUK YOU!”

If you’ve yet to see the “Black Skinhead” treatment, it features a CGI version of the Chicago rapper rhyming the song’s provocative lyrics. See West’s barrage of tweets on the following pages.

—

Photo: The New York Times

