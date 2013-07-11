Curren$y & Jet Life To Release New Mixtape With BitTorrent [VIDEO]

In recent years, the business and promotional aspects of the music industry have developed faster than the product. Following bar-pushing roll outs from Kanye West and Jay-Z, Currensy and Jet Life enter the fold with an innovative venture with BitTorrent.

Spitta and co. look to set new precedents for distributing free music is in the digital space with the “Jet Life BitTorrent Bundle.”

Though a new mixtape from the Jet Life crew will be the focal point of the drop, fans will also receive HD video content, interactive tour materials, an interactive Jet Life apparel catalog, and exclusive contest opportunities that will be redeemable online and at the collective’s concerts.

Peep this statement from Jet Life Digital Marketing and Brand Strategist Austin Leigh Briggs:

“When the discussion began with BitTorrent, it became apparent that that Bundle format could help us reinvent and grow 2.0 mixtape culture. Jet Life has built a massive audience by embracing a DIY, direct-to-fan mentality from the start. We’ve always put listeners first. BitTorrent allows us to reach these fans – as well as one of the largest audiences online.”

In addition, the yet to be titled project will be streamed via Soundcloud when it releases June 30 at Bundles.BitTorrent.com. To support the music, Jets members Corner Boy P, Fiend, and Young Roddy will also embark on the “Redeye” tour August 26.

See a short video explaining the nature of the deal below. The tour dates and flyer can be seen on the following page.

