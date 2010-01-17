HHWIRED Exclusive: Goodie M.O.b Kicks Off Second Half Of Reunion Tour

Hip-Hop Legends and internationally acclaimed group, Goodie M.O.b hit the road on the second half of their reunion tour. Kicking it off this past Thursday in Houston, Texas, with stops also in New Orleans, Austin and tonight in Dallas, Cee-Lo, Big Gipp, Khujo, and T-Mo have been rocking sold out shows as they performed such hits as “Cell Therapy,” “Soul Food” and “They Don’t Dance No Mo.”

Part I of the tour featured artists Scarface, Devin The Dude and Cypress Hill. Tour highlights included the group’s nationally televised performance on the “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Show” and a stop at The Cypress Hill SmokeOut. Part II will provide fans a healthy portion of musical soul food.

Speaking exclusively with Hip-Hop Wired about their hiatus as a group, Goodie M.O.b’s Bigg Gipp said,

“What a lot of people don’t know is that we were talking the entire time (through their inner turmoil). Whatever people were saying in the press or on the radio, we still were talking. I think we just all wanted to go out and spread our wings in the world. Cee had the opportunity to work with Gnarls Barkley, I had the opportunity to work with Nelly. Khujo was putting out solo albums the whole time and T-Mo was doing his music. And I think to certain degree… for me personally, this is when “Grillz” went number 1 and “Crazy” went number one. And for me and Cee to come to the BMI awards and be in two totally different groups and once people saw us together, they instantly said Goodie M.O.b, it was a confirmation that we gone be all right and get back together as one unit and be a crew again. Even though the outside projects were cool, it’s nothing like looking to my left and my right and seeing Jo, Mo, and Cee beside me and got my back.”

The four man crew has also been in the studio recording new material and Cee-lo confirmed that he would be rapping on this album. He added,

“I’m spitting on ya. At this point I don’t think people want me singing any less, they just want me to rap a little bit more.”

Click here to watch Goodie’s performance on Jimmy Fallon. Here is their reunion tour itinerary: