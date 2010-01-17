HHWIRED Exclusive: Yo Gotti Drops “Cocaine Muzik 4” And Preps J Records Debut

Memphis’ lyrical cocaine rap champ Yo Gotti is preparing to make 2010 his year. Finally free from his previous label TVT, The Pyrex King spoke with Hip-Hop Wired exclusively about his upcoming projects.

“I just dropped “Cocaine Muzik 4.” DJ Drama put it together so it’s a Gangsta Grillz. Me and my artist named Zedzilla. I’m from North Memphis, he’s from South Memphis. It’s called “Both Sides, Both Stories.” Then I got “Cocaine Muzik 4 In A Half” coming right on the heels of that so the Pyrek King is working.”

Yo gotti will also be dropping his Polo Grounds Music/ J Records debut in March. He added,

“The name of the album is “Live From The Kitchen.” Basically I’m just trying to make sure the Shyte be a classic… “5 Star Chick” is most definitely going to be on the album. I put it out there as some warm up Shyte but the Shyte took off. It turned into a top 10 record and we just got more heat to come though. We also just dropped “Women Lie, Men Lie” from the album and Lil Wayne is on that Shyte. As far as production, I worked with Justice League, Drumma Boy, Cool and Dre, Jim Johnson, Hot Rod…my producer who done “5 Star Chick.” I also got Rick Ross on there and a few other surprises.”

Here’s the track listing for “Cocaine Muzik 4: Gangsta Grillz” from Yo Gotti, DJ Drama and Zedzilla. Click here to download the mixtape.

1. Both Sides

2. Quit Callin My Phone

3. Women Lie, Men Lie ft. Lil Wayne

4. I Wanna Fawk

5. Feels So Good

6. Ice Cream

7. Any Ni##a ft. Yung L.A., J.Futuristic & All Star

8. In The Club

9. Loco

10. Round The Way

11. M-Town

12. Touchdown

13. Gotta Get It

14. How I Be

15. Pull-Over

16. Jerk

17. Road 2 Riches

18. Miss My Ni**a (Bonus)