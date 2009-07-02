Run-DMC Has Street Named After Them

Run-DMC, the Hip-Hop trio that shattered musical barriers and paved the way for the future of Hip-Hop, has left its mark in New York.

Composed of Joseph Simmons as Run, Darryl McDaniels as DMC and Jason Mizel as Jam Master Jay, the trio is famed for crossing rock and rap in the music industry with hits like “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith. They were inducted, by rapper Eminem, into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in April.

A petition was submitted by New York’s Hip-Hop Summit Youth Council to local councilors in order to create a memory for the legendary Hip-Hop group. Think of it as the hood’s version of a Hollywood Star on the Walk Of Fame.

Hollis, Queens, the beginning of the group in the 1980’s, wants to honor the group by renaming a street corner which was adopted by City Council legislation on Tuesday. Located on the corner of 205th Street and Hollis Avenue, the street will now be dubbed “Run-DMC JMJ Way.” It will be in commemoration of the group’s DJ, Jam Master Jay, who was fatally shot In Jamaica, Queens in October 2002.

Councilman Leroy G. Comrie, a representative for the area of Hollis who sponsored the legislation, noted that McDaniels had contributed memorabilia to the proposed establishment of a Hollis Hip-Hop Museum which was once home to the Hollis Famous Burger.

As the Council had plans to change the street by October 30, the anniversary of the DJ’s murder, there is speculation that Community Board officials did not review the petition made in the needed time and actions cannot be made before September.

Run DMC have been pioneers in numerous ways as a rap act that helped to catapult the genre of Hip-Hop and tore the door down for future acts such as LL Cool J, Eric B. and Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, along with countless others.