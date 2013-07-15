Juicy J Reveals Stay Trippy Release Date & Feature Appearances

If an album’s success is a matter of timing, Juicy J had about two or three opportunities to release his solo debut, Stay Trippy. After numerous push backs, the veteran MC returns today with a press release announcing that he will drop his long-awaited project August 27 via Taylor Gang/Kemosabe/Columbia Records.

According to the Memphis native, the LP will don 16 tracks, including his new Wale and Trey Songz-assisted single “Bounce It.” Expect a visual for the gentleman’s club friendly tune to premiere Thursday, July 18, on BET’s 106 & Park and VEVO.

The Three 6 Mafia rhymer also revealed a star studded list of guest appearances, which includes A$AP Rocky, Justin Timberlake, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Trina, Big Sean, Project Pat and more.

Timbaland, Lex Luger, Young Chop, Mike WiLL Made It, Crazy Mike, and more contributed on the production tip

