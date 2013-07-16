The Game – “Versace” & “This D” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Game has lyrics to go over two smash records — Migos’ “Versace” and TeeFlii’s “This D.” The drop comes courtesy of DJs Sourmilk, Skee, and Justin Credible (b.k.a. L.A. Leakers), who will also host the Compton native’s forthcoming mixtape, Operation Kill Everything.

Game’s decision to snatch Migos’ high energy tune should be no surprise, since it’s the hottest beat of the moment. The latter track will be more a brow-raiser to those not on the west coast.

The Jesus Piece rapper has been on a tirade with the rhymes as of late. In fact, he appeared on Clyde Carson’s recently released “Pour Up” remix.

Be on the lookout for Operation Kill Everything, due out soon. Check out The Game’s “Versace” and “This D” remixes below. Let us know if you feel it in the comments.

Photo: VIBE