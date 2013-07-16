Drake To Release Limited Edition Toronto Blue Jays Hat [PHOTOS]

Drake puts on for his hometown of Toronto, consistently. Today, the YMCMB rapper announced a collaboration with Major League Baseball’s official hat manufacturer, New Era, that will feature two limited edition Toronto Blue Jays hats.

Both caps feature the team’s logo, but one will come in the standard royal blue colorway and the other will don black and gold a la much of Drizzy’s other merchandise. The hat will also have an October’s Very Own insignia stitched on the right side, so you know it’s real.

Attendees of this year’s fourth annual OVO Fest (August 4 and 5 at Toronto’s Molson Amphitheatre) and select Blue Jays home games will have an opportunity to purchase the exclusive piece of merch. That is if you’re willing to drop a $75 on an accessory, of course.

Is Drake’s fitted cap worth it, or would you rather spend the cash more constructively? See photos on the following pages and let us know in the comments.

Photo: OVO, Instagram

