Hardly Home, But Always Reppin’: 10 Flicks Of Drake Showing Toronto Love [PHOTOS]

Besides any MC from Brooklyn, you’ll be hard pressed to see many rappers in this day and age proudly tout where they’re from like Drake.

We’re guessing that this pride, in part, can be attributed to Toronto being sorely underrepresented in Hip-Hop. Despite this, the YMCMB rapper strikes us as the kind of guy that would treat his hometown like a badge of honor regardless of its Rap notoriety.

Earlier today, the Take Care mastermind revealed a limited edition Blue Jays hat, featuring an OVO logo. He’s also been known to sport a Raptors jersey or two in his day.

Call the Grammy winner hype if you’d like. Since chanting “Hardly home, but always reppin'” on his breakout project So Far Gone, Drizzy has proved time and time again that he’d very well take a bullet for the city the raised him. Perhaps that was a bit far, but you get the point.

See 10 photos of Drake representing T-Dot in the gallery below.

Photo: Instagram, VIBE, YouTube

