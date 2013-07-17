Busta Rhymes Announces E.L.E. Pt. 2 Album [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes fans will be happy to know that the veteran wordsmith is readying the release of his long awaited album, E.L.E. Pt. 2. With the announcement comes an accompanying trailer inspired by the artwork from the 1998 original.

The Brooklyn native also provides a brief sample of a tune that will very likely appear on the LP.

To say that Busa Buss has some big shoes to fill would be an understatement. Remember that E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front reached platinum status — marquee acts actually sold major units in that era — and featured classics and chart-toppers like “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It Gonna Be,” featuring Janet Jackson.

With that in mind, do you think E.L.E. Pt. 2 will measure up to its predecessor? See the trailer below, and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube