Vic Mensa ft. Lili K – “Hollywood LA” [VIDEO]

We have a keen eye on Chicago’s SAVEMONEY crew. As Chance The Rapper makes his rounds on Mac Miller’s “Space Migration” tour, one of the clique’s worthy lyricists, Vic Mensa, builds anticipation for his INNANETAPE project by debuting a visual for “Hollywood LA.”

It was only right that the young rhyme-slinger shoot the treatment in the sunny hillside that doubles as the track’s namesake. With a bad woman on his hip, Mensa cruises the town without a care in the world. We guess that’s the luxury when you’re a bubbling talent on the rise. Lookout for INNANETAPE to release sooner than later. See the video for “Hollywood LA” below.

—

Photo: YouTube