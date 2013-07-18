Kanye West Heard Ranting & Raging Against Taylor Swift & MTV [LISTEN]

“Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé,” says Kanye West. This just one of the amazing, haphazard and damning quotes heard during a secretly recorded rant shortly after he stole Taylor Swift’s shine at the 2009 MTV VMAs and became Hip-Hop’s No. 1 villain.

Gawker obtained the audio of Yeezy and considering he wasn’t banking on it being heard beyond the people near him, the numerous inflammatory quotes won’t be earning Mr. West any new friends.

I’m pushing the envelope! I wrote my fuckin’ ‘Run This Town’ verse for a f-ckin’ month! When I heard Eminem’s verse on the Drake shit, I went back and rewrote my shit for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f-ckin’ care! You know what I’m saying? And that’s what I’m saying. Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé. As long as I’m alive! And if I’m alive, kill me then! Kill me then! As long as I’m alive, you gon’ have to deal with it. ‘Cause there ain’t gonna be no more motherfucking Elvises with no James Browns.

Another choice quote:

[A female voice asks, “Why are you so angry? What’s the anger?”] Because my mother got arrested for the f-ckin’ sit-ins. My mother died for this fame sh-t! I moved to fuckin’ Hollywood chasing this sh-t. My mother died because of this sh-t. F-ck MTV.

It gets better, or worse, depending on whether or not you’re Team Kanye or Team Swift or even Team Don’t Care. The audio was secretly recorded by a “friend” that was eating with Yeezy in NYC. Some friend, eh?

Photo: Gary Hershorn