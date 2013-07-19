The Bullitts Says Jay Electronica’s Debut Album Is “In The Last Stages”

In news that no one will take seriously until they actually hear the music, Jay Electronica‘s now comically delayed debut album, Act II: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn), is almost done. This news comes from producer/artist The Bullitts aka Jeymes Samuel.

“Honestly, it’s in the last stages of recording. It’s just tinkering,” Samuel told UK music magazine NME. “Just putting the final… you know when a builder builds a house? And when he’s finished the walls he gives them one little brush over, like a once over? And then the album will be done.”

Last year after a performance at the inaugural Made In America festival in Philadelphia, Jay Elec told the crown that a new single featuring Chris Brown would be forthcoming shortly. That never happened.

Since then, the New Orleans rapper has been in the news more for his relationship with Kate Rothschild than for his actual music. The “Exhibit C” rapper signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation label in November 2010. Since then, Hova and label mate J. Cole have released two albums each. After Jigga’s Magna Carta Holy Grail first became available on July 4, Electronica tweeted, “ok. now it’s my turn. Lets Go.”

The jury is still out on whether to take Electronica’s assertion to heart, but at least the Bullitts is heaping praise on Act II: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn). “His album is amazing, it’s remarkable,” he said. “It is the perfect… It goes hand in hand with ‘Yeezus’ and ‘Magna Carta…’. They go hand in hand… Also, also… It’s weird how Jay Z is intricately involved with all of us, but all the albums sound so different.”

We’d love to hear it.

—

Photo: Ed Miles/NME