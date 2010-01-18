Drake – “A Thing Of The Seasons” Trailer [Video]

It seems as if the groupie love for Drake continues to hold strong with the New Year. With Thank Me Later only two months away, anticipation and expectations couldn’t be greater for the young rapper.

Without an album and strictly riding off his buzz, M3 has decided to pay a little homage with the release of A Thing Of The Seasons, a documentary that is based on Drake’s life and times now that he has leapt major bounds so far in his 2009 rookie year.

And just to think, Lil Wayne didn’t even get shine like this until Tha Carter series. We’ll see if Birdman was right in saying that it would be some time before Drake reached the success that Wayne has been able to achieve.

Available for free download, fans can get a hold of the DVD by visiting MixtapeEvolution.com.

He might just be “Successful” after all.