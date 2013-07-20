Vado ft. Fabolous & Kirko Bangz – “Straight For The Summer” [LISTEN]

Vado is currently prepping his Slime Flu 4 mixtape, but before that releases, we receive an audible treat from the bubbling rapper called “Straight For The Summer.” The song, featuring Fabolous and Kirko Bangz, definitely caters to the season it name drops.

The tracks slow and syrupy production pairs well with the “Drank In My Cup” artist’s crooning on the hook. Vado actually departs from his comfort zone on this one, but it works.

We The Best’s latest signee sets the tone with the first verse, while Loso holds down the tail end of the song with a 16 of witty references to his bad chick. Slime Flu 4 is coming soon. Hear “Straight For The Summer” below.

Photo: YouTube