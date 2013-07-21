Jay Z & Justin Timberlake Dedicate “Forever Young” To Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

Jay Z and Justin Timberlake‘s Legends of the Summer tour hit New York City for two nights at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. During the finale of the Friday (July 19) performance, Hov and JT dedicated a rendition of the former’s “Forever Young” to Trayvon Martin.

“We need to you hear you right now New York City,” said Jay Z during the finale. “One time now for Trayvon!,” added Timberlake.

Yesterday, Jay Z and Beyoncé attended a vigil held by Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem for the teen killed by George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of his murder.

Watch J and J’s performance of “Forever Young” below.

Photo: YouTube