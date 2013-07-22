Future – “The Way I Live” [LISTEN]

Future creates songs in influx, which means he or any DJ with tracks by the Atlanta rapper in their possession can flood the streets with new material at anytime. A new tune called “The Way I Live” falls under the latter category, and features the new king of autotune and croon describing his lavish lifestyle.

DJ X-Rated featured this energetic cut on his Street Dreams 3 mixtape.

Future’s chants of “I know I’m an alien, I know I’m from another planet,” are very fitting over the song’s galactic production. This could also be a play on his previous effort, Astronaut Status.

In any case, “The Way I Live” is just another place setter meant to hold fans over until Future releases his long-awaited sophomore effort, Future Hendrix, the fourth quarter of this year. We found the record very listenable, but it doesn’t have a longstanding effect like “Sh!t.”

Listen to “The Way I Live” below.

DOWNLOAD: Future – “The Way I Live”

—

Photo: Freebandz