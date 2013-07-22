Drake Releases OVO x New Era Owl Hat [PHOTOS]

Drake has the merchandise that you need, apparently. After revealing a special edition Toronto Blue Jays fitted hat featuring the OVO insignia last week, he and his Canadian clique return today with another New Era collaboration in tow.

Like the previous release, this uses New Era’s 59Fifty baseball cap as the base. Rather than feature another Toronto team, OVO decided to place their patented gold Owl logo on the front of this piece.The back of the hat also has “October’s Very Own” stitched into the crown.

Those weary of the price point — the previous drop donned a hefty $75 fee — don’t have to worry this time. The OVO fitted will retail for a more affordable $45.

Head to the OVO site to purchase yours today. See photos of the cap on the following pages.

