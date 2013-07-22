Juicy J Reveals Stay Trippy Tracklist [PHOTO]

UPDATE: Juicy J also revealed the artwork for Stay Trippy. See it on the following pages.

With August 27 approaching, Juicy J provides more information on his solo debut, Stay Trippy, by releasing the tracklist. Logically speaking, this was the next natural step in promoting the LP, since he revealed the release date and features last week.

Fans can now see how artists like Justin Timberlake, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, and more will fit into the fold of the project. All of Juiceman’s noteworthy jams — “Bandz A Make Her Dance” and “Show Out” included — will be present for your listening pleasure.

The album will feature 16 tracks — 19 if you include the bonus tracks.

We’re personally most interested in hearing where the Taylor Gang rapper takes it on “Smokin’ Rollin’,” featuring Pimp C, and the Project Pat-assisted “No Heart No Love.” On paper, those are trunk rattlers in the making.

See the tracklist on the following page. Are you excited to hear Juicy J’s Stay Trippy?

