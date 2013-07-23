Drake Apologizes For Offensive “Jodeci Freestyle” Lyrics

J. Cole and Drake came under criticism for lyrics in their “Jodeci Freestyle” that disparaged sufferers of autism. J. Cole apologized on Sunday night (July 21) and last night (July 22) Drizzy took his blog to express contrition over the rhymes, and say the lyrics would be removed.

The “Started From The Bottom” rapper writes on October’s Very Own:

J.Cole wrote a beautiful and moving apology to individuals and families affected by autism who were understandably hurt by a verse in “Jodeci Freestyle”. I share responsibility and offer my sincerest apologies for the pain this has caused. Individuals with autism have brilliant and creative minds, and their gifts should not be disparaged or discounted. This was a learning lesson for both of us, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to try to right this wrong. J. Cole and I believe that it is the right, responsible, and respectful decision to remove the lyric from the song.

The Anti-Bullying Alliance and activist Anna Kennedy started a petition called for the two MCs to apologize for the offensive rhymes. Mission accomplished.

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is due in stores September 17.

—

