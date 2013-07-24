2 NYC Clubs Shut Down For 10 Days Due To Drake & Chris Brown Brawl

The infamous Drake and Chris Brown club brawl went down last summer, but its repercussions are still being felt. A pair of popular NYC clubs, WiP where the altercation went down and Greenhouse, which is around the corner, will be shuttered for 10 days.

The New York Daily News reports:

The SoHo club where Drake and Chris Brown got into a violent, glass-throwing brawl last summer will have to close for 10 days, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Wright refused to toss the penalties imposed by the New York State Liquor Authority against W.i.P., where the fight occurred, and its neighboring parent club, Greenhouse. The Drake-Chris Brown battle, which was over Rihanna, injured multiple patrons, including NBA star Tony Parker.

The two aforementioned nightclubs share a liquor license. The NYSLA initially tried to rescind the master licence held by Greenhouse, but they were not allowed to by the court. Instead, they were granted the right to impose a penalty; which was a 10-day suspension of Greenhouse’s licence and a $10,000 fine.

The owners of Greenhouse also filed a $16 million lawsuit against Drizzy and Breezy that was dismissed earlier this week.

