Jay Z Collaborating With Barneys New York?

Jay Z has been stacking up the wins recently. The latest endeavor that may make it onto the rapper/mogul’s itinerary is a collaboration with luxury department store Barneys New York that will debut during the holiday season.

The UK version of Vogue reports:

COULD Jay-Z be in line for a major collaboration with Barneys in New York? The American department store chain is said to have held confidential talks with the rapper over a possible project this Christmas, WWD reports. Although nothing has been confirmed, a pairing would not be completely implausible. Jay-Z has a keen interest in fashion – he has his own line, Rocawear, and recently created a track dedicated to Tom Ford. Barneys is known for its high-profile Christmas campaigns, having worked with Lady Gaga and Disney in recent years.

A couple of years ago, Lady Gaga designed a Barney’s Workshop in the retailers Madison Ave. flagship store. But it’s too early to speculate that the “Picasso Baby” will create something along those lines.

Considering most fashionable attire Hova is seen rocking promptly goes out of stock, there is no denying his influence. You wouldn’t find any Roc-A-Wear in Barneys, though.

Photo: Instagram