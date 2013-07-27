The Game Loses Fight For Rolex Records, Changes Label Name To “The Firm” [PHOTO]

The Game wanted his record label to be called Rolex Records, but the folks over at Rolex shut that down. Now, the West Coast rapper has switched his imprint to The Firm (another title that’s already been used in rap).

Game shared the name change via Instagram today (July 26):

So after a 6 long month legal battle with Rolex watches over the name “Rolex Records” we lost & had to fully change the name of the label & it’s logo away from the likeness of Rolex’s crown & stay away from any & everything resembling Rolex. Can’t use “Roley Boyz” or “Roley Records” either……. But today a new regime starts & I am officially the CEO of “The Firm” & we are looking for elite artists to be a part of a new movement.

He also got down to recruiting, calling for all hopefuls to upload Soundcloud links in his comments sections. “I will be listening to music ALL DAY today looking for artist,” he wrote. ” A new regime has begun. #TheFirm.”

Game an Stat Que announced the launch of Rolex Records last December.

See a photo of Game’s new logo below.

