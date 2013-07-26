KiD CuDi To Reconnect With Plain Pat & Emile On MOTM 3

After severing collaborative ties in 2011 due to “creative differences,” KiD CuDi revealed that he will reunite with former running mates/producers Plain Pat and Emile Haynie on Man on the Moon III.

Those unfamiliar with the trio’s working history should know that they were the minds that brought us Cudder’s breakout 2008 mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi and both Man on the Moon albums.

The news came during a recent Q&A session — similar to what Jay Z did weeks ago — CuDi held on Twitter. A fan asked the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate if he would work with Plain Pat and Emile on the next installment of his cult-classic series.

CuDi’s reply: “Def happening! The Real Broski’s Of Manhattan return!”

And there you have it folks. It’s safe to say that we can expect a quality project if this comes to fruition. It will be interesting to hear how CuDi approaches songwriting on Plain Pat and Emile’s production now that he has a much more lighthearted disposition.

