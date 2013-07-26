DJ Khaled Discusses His Job Role & Suffering From Success[VIDEO]

Asking what DJ Khaled‘s job entails will lead to a bevy of responses. The DJ, producer, and founder of We The Best Music Group sat down with veteran journalist Shaheem Reid to discuss what he does, the concept behind Suffering From Success, and more on the latest episode of Life+Times’ The Round Up.

Khaled — known to be an enigmatic figure — appeared very reserved during the interview. Perhaps this can be attributed to the plush Maybach interior the pair sat in during their rendezvous.

After the Miami local discussed his humble beginnings as a DJ and producer, he briefly described how being an A&R allowed him to develop the skill to become a worthy executive.

“It’s about setting up other opportunities for the artist to work,” Khaled said on the the art of A&R’ing. “Say [Rick] Ross say ‘Khaled, I need this feature on there.’ I gotta go get it, and that’s the goal of a good A&R and a good executive. It’s bringing the wishlist to the artist, and the artist has to deliver on the wishlist.”

He also gave an anecdote about fixing a mixhap with Rozay’s Teflon Don track “Freemasons” that happened 24 hours before the album was due for mastering.

Hear Khaled speak more on this, a host of other stories, and Suffering From Success in the full sit down below.

Photo: YouTube