Big Sean Reveals Hall of Fame Album Covers [PHOTOS]

The summer of 2013 is winding down, but Big Sean still hopes to make his mark on the season. The Def Jam and G.O.O.D. Music rapper has revealed the artwork for his forthcoming sophomore album, Hall Of Fame.

Sean first shared the album cover via a video on his Instagram account. “Hall Of Fame covers… This is the album you’ve been waiting for whether you know or not. 8.27.13 pre-orders soon,” was the vid’s caption.

He made sure to hide the album’s tracklisting, though. If he follows proper rapper Internet marketing protocol that means we should see it in about a week or two.

The new album’s proper lead single is “Beware,” featuring Jhené Aiko and Lil’ Wayne. Sean also dropped “Switch Up,” featuring Common, back in April.

