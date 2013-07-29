Jay Z’s Camp & Beyoncé’s Lawyer Rep A-Rod During Recent PED Investigation

Right now it’s looking like a question of not if but when New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be suspended from Major League Baseball for using performance enhancing drugs. Interestingly, during recently tumultuous times as the third baseman works back from a hip injury, A-Rod has been receiving assistance from Jay Z’s camp including Beyoncé’s lawyer.

The New York Post reports:

As the circus surrounding the ailing $275 million third baseman’s return to the lineup and a looming Major League Baseball suspension play out, associates of the entertainment mogul-turned-sports agent have been helping Rodriguez out behind the scenes.

Last week, Jordan Siev, a lawyer for Jay-Z’s superstar wife, Beyonce, represented A-Rod in a telephone conference with Yankee brass last Thursday. On the call, Bombers general manager Brian Cashman, president Randy Levine and trainer Tim Lentych discussed with Siev the time frame for the injured Rodriguez’s return to the team. .

Oddly, there was no union official or lawyer on the call, which took place the day after Rodriguez dispatched a tainted New Jersey doctor on a media tour to say Rodriguez was healthy and ready to return to the field.

Rodriguez told WFAN he brought Siev on to “make sure everything is documented.”

Rodriguez is also using the flack Ron Berkowitz — whose public relations firm represents Jay-Z’s new Roc Nation Sports enterprise – as a spokesperson.

Roc Nation was recently approved as a sports agent by MLB and the NBA.