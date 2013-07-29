J. Cole To Headline “What Dreams May Come” Tour Featuring Wale

J. Cole is nowhere near done riding the wave of his gold sophomore effort, Born Sinner. Following the success of the “Dollar and a Dream” shows, the Dreamville lyricist will embark on the “What Dreams May Come” tour with his partner in rhyme Wale.

The line of concerts will support both Cole’s album and Folarin’s The Gifted.

The Roc Nation affiliates will head out September 10 in Miami and the festivities will conclude November 2 at a venue that’s yet to be announced. The pair of former XXL Freshman will travel to 30 cities in total, including marquee stops like Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston and more.

To be honest, we’re just hoping Cole and Wale perform their Jake One-produced heater “Winter Schemes.”

Tickets will be available for purchase Friday, August 2 via J. Cole’s site, AXS, and Ticketmaster. See the artwork for the “What Dreams May Come Tour” below. The dates can be found on the following page. Excited?

Photo: Roc Nation

