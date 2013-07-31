DJ Khaled – Suffering From Success Artwork [PHOTO]

DJ Khaled displays nothing less than extravagance on the newly released artwork for his upcoming album Suffering from Success.

The stance that the We The Best founder takes in the art explains why he has been flooding Instagram with pictures of himself donning a pensive look. Khaled can be seen sporting a mink, chains, rings, and bracelets on the cover, but the spoils success bring apparently have no bearing on the stress the music industry brings.

His seventh album has features Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Future and more, and is due out on September 24. His new single, “I Wanna Be With You,” has been very well received on the Internets and it’s only a matter of time until it positively impacts radio.

For an accomplished DJ & A&R, among other things, Khaled continues to show out and stay fire hot while maintaining his zone.

See the artistic interpretation of Suffering From Success below. An accompanying behind-the-scenes video on the following page.

Photo: MTV News

