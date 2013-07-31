KiD CuDi Designs Limited Edition Beck’s Beer Bottle Label [VIDEO]

Annually, Beck’s beer invites six artists of various capacities to design labels to be displayed on over 13 million bottles worldwide. KiD CuDi was among those selected to participate in this year’s series, which allowed him to contribute a piece to the brand’s rich history.

The Lonely Stoner sat down to discuss how he creates his music and the importance of having a personal mission statement.

“I wanted to align myself with a brand and do something cool,” CuDi admitted. “I was like man, ‘I would love to design a beer bottle.’ That’s cool, right? I drink it. Why not? ”

The former G.O.O.D. Music creative’s artwork was inspired by his first two albums — Man on the Moon: The End of Day and Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager — and his forthcoming project Man on the Moon III.

Photographer William Hundley, mogul Marc Eckō, artists Date Farmers and TM Sisters, and fellow musician Willis Earl Beal were also chosen for the 2013 Artist Labels series.

See KiD CuDi’s discussion with Beck’s below. Get a clearer look at the packaging he created on the following page.

