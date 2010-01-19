Jay-Z, Wale, B.O.B. Tapped For Coachella Festival

California’s annual concert bringing together nearly 300 acts from across the country is announcing its latest lineup for the spring with two Roc Nation affiliates at the forefront.

Both Jay-Z and Wale will take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Roc Nations’ founder will headline the event on Friday April 16 before performers like Proxy, Aeroplane and Grizzly Bear take the stage.

Also performing that night will be the Roc-Nation managed Wale in addition to Them Crooked Vultures, Muse and Jets Overhead.

Hip-Hop jumps back on the Coachella scene when B.O.B. a.k.a. Bobby Ray hits the stage Sunday April 17 along with Gorillaz, spoken word artist Gil Scott Heron and De La Soul.

Tickets for the three day festival are $269 and sales begin Friday.

More information can be found at Coachella.com.