Ty Fyffe Launches Competition for “Raw N Uncut” Emerging Artists

“The whole concept of this project was to give the true MCs out there a chance,”

Everyone and their mama wants to be a rapper or entertainer these days. Whether the talent is there and thriving, or not at all and people are lying to themselves, they are in need of a more effective outlet to at least get their foot in the door.

Producer Ty Fyffe, hailing from Queens, looks to create such a bridge with his upcoming project Ty Fyffe Presents Raw N Uncut where he will give up and comers, along with established artists, the opportunity to fight for their spot, creatively, and claim their position on his compilation album.

For those that are hesitant and throwing the challenge out as hot air, the co-sign was given by none other than the established Drama King DJ Kay Slay.

“It is not easy getting into this game now, so much politics involved but through Ty Fyffe Presents artists have the chance to get themselves out to a much larger audience, all the while rhyming & singing over production crafted by me.”

Looking to get the engine running quickly, the producer has linked up with Kay Slay and other recognized face in radio and other media outlets. The first single will premier on Street Sweepers radio show.

‘This is a chance of a life-time and I am not into co-signing just anything’ – DJ Kay Slay.

Fyffe has crafter soundtracks for the likes of 50 Cent, Drake, Busta Rhymes, Jay Z and many more just in case anyone wanted to check the resume.

Hip Hop has branched into an international level and artists have emerged outside of the United States, so it only makes sense to invite anyone willing to step up to the plate and swing.

“This competition is open to folks from all over the world, not just the US and it would be great to see the project attract artists from other continents. But as we are aware, Hip-Hop’s inception may have been on the streets of NYC but today it has no boundaries and I hope artists overseas see how being involved in this competition can put them in front of a totally different audience.”

To find out more about the competition please go to WWW.TYFYFFE.COM