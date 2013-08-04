Chris Brown & Nicki Minaj Shoot “Love More” Video In Hollywood [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown took to the streets of Los Angeles on Friday, August 2 to shoot the video for their “Love More” collaboration.

Brown is actually directing the clip. “Video shoot today! Love more ft @NICKIMINAJ……. Directed by “BREEZY”(me)!!!! #OHB we are who u Feed.,” he tweeted. “Today is the first time since “run it” I’ve been mesmerized and at the same time nervous. Lets see if I can bring the old me back. Thank you.”

“Love More” will be landing on Chris Brown’s forthcoming new album X, which is due out later this year after a recent push back. And yes, Nicki Minaj’s top is by Versace, because you care.

