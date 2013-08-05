Fat Joe Talks NYC Hip-Hop Getting Divided & Conquered, Suspect Accountants & More [VIDEO]

Going to prison sucks, especially when it’s a fate that could have been easily avoided. That’s the predicament Fat Joe finds himself in. The Bronx rapper dropped by The Breakfast Club and besides his upcoming bid for tax evasion, also discussed everything from New York rap being a victim of divide and conquer to Terror Squad’s demise and much, much more.

The first thing discussed was the “Lean Back” rapper’s tax troubles. Joe Crack blamed a suspect accountant, but the court wasn’t feeling that excuse. “They agreed, they admitted in court. He got F’d by his accountant,” said Joe, who is schedule to start four month sentence on August 26. “But, they feel like you as a leader of your household, you supposed to be over everything that’ going. So you still get the blame. You can’t say it’s the accountant’s fault. I paid them all their money back.”

Joe also spoke on the state of NYC Hip-Hop, after DJ Envy mentioned that incident where he allegedly hurled a bottle at Jay Z back in the day. “What I’m saying is that when that allegedly took place was at a very young time in my life,” explained Fat Joe. “It got to a point where New York, everybody was strong; Ruff Ryders, Roc-a-Fella, Terror Squad, this one that one. Then everybody started warring with each other. We made it so that everybody else could sneak up on New York and take the baton. It was divide and conquer. It worked, perfectly.”

Watch part one of the interview below and part two, where he talks squashing beef with 50 Cent and realizing Hip-Hop was entertainment when he saw Mobb Deep live for the first time, on the flip.

