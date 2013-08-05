Kanye West To Perform “Black Skinhead” At 2013 MTV VMAs

Kanye West will make his return to the MTV Video Music Awards August 25 to a perform Yeezus standout, “Black Skinhead,” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The media behemoth made the revelation via a host of social media sites — most notably an Instagram photo taken at the Brooklyn Bridge, captioned: “BREAKING! Kanye West to perform at the 2013 #VMAs8/25 at @barclayscenter! Don’t worry Ye, we got your damn croissants. #RoadToTheVMAs”

This will be the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s first appearance at the award show since he infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech in 2009. Audio of West later ranting about the incident recently surfaced.

On a lighter note, Yeezy’s previous VMA track record — this includes premiering the visual for “Otis” at the close of 2011’s show, the integration of dancers into his “Runaway” performance in 2010, and the debut of the auto-tune driven “Love Lockdown” in 2008 — almost ensures that viewers will see something totally unpredictable.

Following this live rendition, Kanye West will be tied with Madonna for the most VMA stage appearances of all time. And in case you were wondering, seven is the amount of times each have performed.

