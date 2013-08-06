Drake Talks Being On Stage With Kanye West [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s appearance at the fourth annual OVO Fest was more than just another surprise in a night full of star-studded appearances. Fans knew it, and so did Drake.

After the festivities were over, the 26-year-old superstar spoke with Diddy’s Revolt TV on how it felt to stand alongside Ye on stage following years of tension with the “Find Your Love” producer.

“Me and Kanye, we hadn’t even talked before we got on stage together,” revealed the YMCMB rapper.

But before he knew it, West was paying homage to him at his show in his hometown. “[It’s] probably the most important moment in my life to date, because at the end of the day, I do look up to Ye. He’s a major influence, if not the biggest influence, in my career.”

Drake admits that he has no clue what this means in regards to his relationship with the G.O.O.D. Music founder moving forward, but hopes it will lead to a working relationship of some sort.

