QD3 Endorses “Scratch The Ultimate DJ”

QDQ3 the son of Quincy Jones and the man behind “The Carter” Lil Wayne documentary is stepping into the video game realm with his endorsement of the “Scratch: The Ultimate DJ” gaming system.

The video game is set to be released in May of 2010 andQD3 recently spoke with HipHopWired about what makes this game different from its previously released competition.

“The difference between this game and a lot of other games is our controller. It’s the only game that I’m aware of that actually has two brand names involved. We have Akai who makes the MPC sampling drum machine and they made the drum pads on the controllers. The turntables and the fader are made by Numark so those are the number one companies in each of those categories for drum machine and DJ equipment. When you play this, it’s the closest thing you can get to actually using the real equipment.”

In anticipation of the game, Numark is releasing a “Spin Doctors” viral video series profiling DJs from across the country.

Watch DJ Numark in the first installment as he speaks on how he took his name from the popular Numark brand, his tenure in DJing and thoughts on the game below.