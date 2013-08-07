Drake Covers The 150th Issue Of XXL [PHOTO]

If never before, recent events suggest that it’s Drake‘s time to flourish. In support of his highly anticipated album Nothing Was The Same (due out September 17), the YMCMB superstar appears on the cover of XXL magazine’s 150th issue.

The cover story is titled “Watch The Throne,” which is fitting considering that Drizzy openly said that the aforementioned seat was for the taking. His desire to achieve this feat with his third studio LP was clear in the rapper’s sit down with the renowned magazine. Topics discussed included his hopes for this project, being competitive, Amanda Bynes and more.

I remember coming into this year thinking, “How am I going to cut through all these people and shine?” I’ve never been part of a year when so many legends are dropping projects. How am I going to be seen? I’m going to be like the kid waving in the background in the photo with all of his tall relatives. And, I guess, those were my initial thoughts, and not to say that I haven’t enjoyed some of the stuff that has come out this year, but it didn’t pan out the way I thought it was going to. I think I am going for it, to really establish what are murmurs or things being said quietly, “Um, I think that Drake might actually…” On September 17th I want people to be like, “Oh, we were right.”

Legendary photographer Jonathan Mannion shot the cover.

This news pretty much solidifies a big week for Drake, who set his native Toronto on fire Monday, August 5, at the the 4th annual OVO Fest. Hours after, the Grammy winner debuted a new single called, “Hold On We’re Going Home,” featuring his artist Majid Jordan.

Photo: XXL/Jonathan Mannion

