Future Changes Album Title, To Release New Single Tonight

Future Hendrix has prompted the Internets to put their own spins on the rapper’s name — our personal favorite is Future Vandross. Today we discover that this is now all null and void, because the ATLien decided to change his album title to Honest.

“Honest is the new me,” Future said in a press release. “It represents the truth I try to bring to my music. I plan to break the mold with this album so that it will be nothing like you’ve heard from me or any other artist out. You can either tell the truth or face the Future.”

The hit making rhymer will deliver a new single, also titled “Honest,” tonight at 12:01 AM via Ustream that he describes as “a club uptempo record.” Its production was handled by Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz, which means the song is made to heard at loud decibels.

Honest is due in stores November 26 through Epic Records. Before then, Future will hit the road with Drake and Miguel on the former’s “Would You Like A Tour?” through the fall. See a photo of the “Honest” artwork on the next page.

Photo: Freebandz

