Jay Z & Damon Dash Reunite? [PHOTOS]

If you’re a Hip-Hop fan and these photos don’t make you smile, you either don’t have a pulse or you’re a natural born hater. Last night, Jay Z and Damon Dash were spotted kicking it at the birthday party for Hova’s longtime business associate Chaka Pilgrim.

The fall out between the former best friends and R0c-A-Fella Records founders has been long discussed but no traces of animosity can be spotted in the flicks from the evening that made it onto Instagram. Dash shared a pic on his DuskoPoppington Instagram account of him and Jigga, with Chaka in the middle. Another photo captures the two execs chatting it up.

Needless to say, Instagram was going nuts with reposts and commentary about the significance of the photos. Considering the heights Roc-A-Fella once reached, along with the continued success of Jay Z, as well as Dash distancing himself (whether on purpose or not) from the music industry; these two connecting to politic ditto is major. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and speculate that an official reunion of the Roc is in the works, though.

Check out photos of Dame and Hov in the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »