Future – “Honest” [LISTEN]

As promised, Future follows up the announcement that his sophomore album will now be titled Honest (previously Future Hendrix) by delivering the title track.

This tune is a lot more melodic than we imagined, but it certainly has potential to blow as a single. The Atlanta rapper embraces each of the qualities that garnered him a cult following: a knack for melody, seamlessly seguing from rapping to crooning, and the ability to create a catchy chorus.

“I’m just honest” is the closing statement for a list things Future Vandross feels are undisputed and proven by his accomplishments.

Smooth piano keys usher in the captivating beat by Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz.

Honest will release November 26 via Epic Records, but fans can see Future before then on the “Would You Like A Tour?” alongside Drake and Miguel this fall. Listen to “Honest” below.

Photo: Freebandz