Busta Rhymes ft. Vybz Kartel, Ne-Yo, T.I., Jeremih & French Montana – “Twerk It (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Busta Rhymes ups the ante on his latest single “Twerk It” by loading Vybz Kartel, Ne-Yo, T.I., Jeremih, and French Montana onto the remix.

The featured artists’ different musical backgrounds gives this track some variation. Bussa Buss sets it off with a new verse that retains the Caribbean inflection heard on the original. After that, the feel of the tune pretty much changes depending on the guest.

Ironically, it’s the R&B crooners who show out most over Pharrell’s energetic production.

Busta’s been pretty focused on promoting “Twerk It” these last few months. Prior to this drop, the veteran MC released a visual for the tune featuring a twerking Nicki Minaj.

He also recently revealed plans to drop his long awaited album E.L.E. Pt. 2 with an accompanying trailer. Listen to the “Twerk It (Remix)” below.

Photo: YouTube

