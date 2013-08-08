Eminem Performs At G-Shock’s 30th Anniversary Party [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Wednesday, August 7, G-Shock celebrated their 30th anniversary at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. In addition to unveiling a line of new, luxury time pieces, the brand invited Eminem to rock the house for a second year in a row.

Fans, media folk, and rappers like Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Fabolous and more were wowed as the Detroit native and his running mate Denaun “Mr. Porter” Porter ran through a set full of hit records. But before this happened, Shady Records signee Yelawolf warmed up the crowd with a lengthy performance.

Along with live renditions of lauded tracks like “Stan,” “The Way I Am,” “Won’t Back Down,” “Love The Way You Lie,” and “Lose Yourself,” Em dug into the stash to perform fan favorites like “Kill You” from The Marshall Mathers LP.

Royce Da 5’9” was the Grammy winner’s only guest appearance.

During the course of the night, G-Shock also unveiled a limited edition watch in collaboration with Eminem. The GDX6900MNM-1 will be in stores December for $180 just in time for Christmas.

See the multi-platinum wordsmith do what he does best in the footage on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube, Casio

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »