Drake Discusses Big Tymers Reunion Album [VIDEO]

The details surrounding the forthcoming Big Tymers album are quite bewildering. Even Drake — said to be the group’s newest member along with Lil Wayne — was vexed when MTV asked him about the project after the fourth annual OVO Fest.

“I didn’t get the phone call about that, but I’m sure I’ll be involved,” said the Toronto rapper with a look of confusion after glancing at his management.

And with that, the story surrounding the proposed Big Tymer’s reunion gets even more convoluted.

Initially, founding member Mannie Fresh also wasn’t aware of the group’s resurgence, but contented that the legitimacy of their return would be questionable without his involvement. That all changed when Birdman said he’d been in talks with his former partner in rhyme.

If all goes to plan, Drake says “I’m down though, to work on anything. If Birdman calls me to work on something I’ma work on it.”

