Eminem Gets Limited Edition G-Shock Watch [PHOTOS]

Eminem helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of G-Shock watches by performing in NYC at the Shock The World event last Wednesday (August 7). Part of that milestone is the Detroit rapper collaborating with the brand for his own limited edition timepiece.

Em gets a GDX6900MNM-1 watch (a take on the XL-6900 model), that will be available in December and will feature design elements that make its worth of the Slim Shady moniker.

Available in matte black with black dial and black reverse LCD, the GDX6900MNM-1 harkens to Eminem’s darker past in the crumbling city of Detroit, the skyline of which is printed in bold red on the upper watch band. The watch face and band loop sport the reverse “E” from his stylized moniker EMINƎM, while the watch case back and lower watch band are personalized with an autograph of his alter ego, reading “Shady”. This attention-grabbing watch also has the rugged functionality that sets the G-SHOCK brand apart, with Shock Resistance, 200M Water Resistance, Auto LED Super Illuminator, 5 Daily alarms with Flash Alert, 48-City World Time, and Multi-Home settings.

The limited edition GDX6900MNM-1 Eminem men’s watch will retail for $180. Check out images of the “Shady” G-Shock in the gallery.

—

Photos: G-Shock

