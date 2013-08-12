Kanye West Dropping Over $1M On 2 Bulletproof Vehicles

Kanye West is pulling out all the stops for the safety of his new baby daughter, North West, and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Reportedly, Yeezy is shelling out over a million dollars on a pair of bulletproof vehicles to make sure that baby “Nori” and his baby mama are safe and sound while travelling.

The UK’s Daily Star reports:

Hip-hop mogul Kanye, 36, has commissioned a £250,000 Chevrolet Kodiak based on the model known as “Limo One” in which President Obama rides. For Kim, Kanye is shelling out a mind-blowing £800,000 for an armoured SUV called the Prombron Iron Diamond, made to military specifications by Latvian based Dartz Motorz Company. Inside, the vehicle is being customised to 32-year-old Kim’s taste.

There is also some info in the report about one of the whip’s having an interior made from whale foreskin. That’s when we decided to check out.

However, we did note that the SUV and limo are built to withstand landmines and rocket-propelled grenades. We’re assuming they can hold back out of pocket paparazzi, too.

This isn’t even the most extravagant of West and Kardashian’s recent purchases. Allegedly, the couple dropped $750K on four gold plated toilets for their Bel Air mansion.

