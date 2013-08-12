Future Says He Inspired Drake’s “Started From The Bottom” [VIDEO]

Future stopped by Los Angeles’ Power 106 to chop it up with the LA Leakers, and to promote his new single “Honest.”

The song prompted hosts DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible to challenge the rapper to a game called “Honesty Hour,” where he had to answer a line questions candidly and truthfully. This resulted in the morning show duo receiving some privileged information regarding his new album Honest (November 26) — at the moment Nicki Minaj, Mr. Hudson, and Miley Cyrus will make guest appearances.

During the brief exchange Future also revealed that he inspired Drake to pen “Started From The Bottom.”

“Drake came by the studio, and I always tell my engineer, ‘Start it from the bottom,'” explained the Epic signee. As the story goes, Drizzy thought this was a lyric in his song and when he found it wasn’t, he immediately wrote the chorus to his chart topping single in the car.

“He bought me a bottle of Louis XIII that I never opened up,” Future said. “I was like, ‘Man, I don’t need a bottle; I need publishing.”

The two MCs have been in the studio together, so fans could hear another collab soon or on the OVO frontman’s Nothing Was The Same. September 25, Future and Drake will head out on the “Would You Like A Tour?” alongside Miguel.

Hear the story behind “Started From The Bottom” and more in the full interview below.

Photo: YouTube