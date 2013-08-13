The Internets Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Verse On “Control” [PHOTOS]

Let’s face it – waking up to a new verse that goes so hard it becomes an instant classic is a great feeling. West coast young gun Kendrick Lamar did just that with his feature appearance on Big Sean’s “Control.” In the seven minute song that will not be making the Sean’s sophomore effort, Hall Of Fame, Kendrick goes honey baked ham in a way our culture hasn’t seen in some time.

Over a No I.D. produced track, K-Dot puts pressure on many of his Rap contemporaries with a promise to go for their throat lyrically in what may be a little more than friendly competition:

“I’m usually homeboys with the same n—-s I’m rhymin wit /But this is Hip- Hop and them n—-s should know what time it is,” he furiously spits. “And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale, Pusha T, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Drake Big Sean, Jay Electron’, Tyler, Mac Miller/I got love for you all but I’m tryna murder you n—-s / Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you n—-s.”

Kendrick also claims ownership to both “King Of The West” / “King Of New York” crowns in one fell swoop:

“I’m Machiavelli’s offspring, I’m the king of New York / King of the Coast, one hand, I juggle them both.”

As this song is very much still fresh out the oven – Lamar’s verse is the talk of the town. Here are some of the best reactions in the following pages.

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »