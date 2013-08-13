CLOSE
HomeNews

The 15 Most Hilarious Kendrick Lamar Bodied Everyone On “Control” & Is “King Of NY” Memes

Leave a comment

The Internets waits for moments like these. Kendrick Lamar drops a blistering verse on Big Sean’s “Control” track where he claims to be the king of the East and West, and everyone, sensitive rappers included, starts reacting. Some dropped tweets, others concocted hilarious memes utilizing photo editing programs to slanderous affect.

The memes start flowing pretty much with the first rewind of K. Dot’s verse. We got images of the Compton rapper reinterpreted as Dr. Martin Luther King, Big Sean looking like he caught the fade and Chief Keef demonstrating handwriting struggle, to name a few.

Check out the best of the Kendrick Lamar “King Of NY” and he murked everone on “Control” type memes in the following pages.

kenreact7

Photos: Twitter

Big Sean , Chief Keef , hilarious , Jay Electronica , Memes , photos

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close